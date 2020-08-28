The “Just VOTE! Part 2: The Sequel,” featuring Secretary of State Michael G. Adams and Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock, will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Zoom. The meeting is sponsored by Together Frankfort.
The Zoom meeting ID is 897 7093 3977. The passcode is 8mJ7vx.
Together Frankfort representatives commended Gov. Andy Beshear and Adams for their bipartisan leadership in establishing procedures for a safe general election for Kentucky voters.
Along with Focus on Race Relations Frankfort and the Frankfort/Franklin Chapter of the NAACP, Together Frankfort, in a news release, encouraged citizens to learn more about absentee voting and procedures for voting in person in the Nov. 3 general election season during the online briefing with Adams and Hancock.
The briefing by state and local experts will be followed by a question-and-answer session.
“Regardless of their politics, I want all Kentucky voters to feel included in our process, and to vote," Adams said. "I’m grateful to Together Frankfort for helping me raise awareness about changes in our election rules, so that no voter is left behind.”
Kentucky’s 2020 general election provides for both absentee voting and in-person voting. The dual option enables voters to select their preferred method of voting, with an emphasis on safety of voters and poll workers.
An online portal for applying for an absentee ballot is available on the secretary of state’s website, www.sos.ky.gov/.
For more information about Together Frankfort, go to www.togetherfrankfort.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Together.Frankfort/.
