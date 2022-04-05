J.C. Karsner grew up the son of a minister, and that example of helping people has influenced him to run for the Frankfort City Commission.

Karsner is the son of the late Don Karsner and Margo Karsner, minister of music, who began their ministry at Camp Pleasant Church.

“My father passed away in November,” Karsner said. “The appreciation of his over 40 years as a minister was greatly evident in the public outpouring of support during his illness and his passing. I view a minister of faith as a public servant, and I suppose further seeing what Dad meant to the community through his service as a minister, ultimately persuaded me to go ahead and pursue a run for city commissioner.

040622.JC Karsner_submitted.jpg

J.C. Karsner is running for City Commissioner this fall. This is his first time running for public office. (Photo submitted)

“A minister and a commissioner are of course, two vastly different things, but as I see it, both represent a form of public service. This is my first attempt at election in to public office and I am happy to have registered.”

Because of the number of candidates who filed for city commission, there will be no primary election for the position.

Karsner grew up in Owen County, and his parents began their ministry at Camp Pleasant when he was 14 years old.

He went to work in the Transportation Cabinet right out of high school, and when he was 22 years old enlisted in the U.S. Navy.

Karsner spent four years in the Navy before being honorably discharged and was part of Desert Storm during one deployment.

Having started college classes while in the Navy, Karsner enrolled in Eastern Kentucky University for one semester before transferring.

“After my first and most successful semester, in which a 4.0 GPA earned a spot on the President’s List, I transferred to the University of Kentucky and having had public office aspirations, declared political science as my major,” Karsner said. “I was later employed again by the Transportation Cabinet and further pursued my degree, enrolling at Kentucky State University. A degree remains an item on my bucket list.”

Karsner ended up in real estate and has held a real estate sales license and residential appraiser certification for about 20 years.

He has an office at Eastwood Shopping Center where he operates Anchor JCK Realty as principal broker and Karsner Quality Appraisals as a residential appraiser.

“Being a business owner in the city, I want to see us continue to encourage the opening of new businesses and public services, especially in the downtown area,” Karsner said. “I love downtown Frankfort and want to see it thrive along with the rest of the city.”

Being in the real estate industry has given Karsner a different perspective on housing issues.

“With my work being in our community, I am able to see our day-to-day way of life and I think one of our biggest challenges might be homelessness,” he said. “I have talked with people about what we can do to counteract what I see as a growing problem and ideally, I would hope we could have an effective program in place that addresses specific causes and outlines a program to rehabilitate those affected by it.

“I am blessed with family, two amazing daughters and a pleasant way of life. I know however, there are people out there just trying to survive and I hope we are able to help them. I believe the well-being of the people should always be the common denominator in determining policy and procedure.”

Karsner has an election Facebook page at “J.C. Karsner For City Commissioner.”

