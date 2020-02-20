The National Paddling Film Festival will be held at Buffalo Trace Distillery this weekend.
Hosted by the Bluegrass Wildwater Association, this nonprofit fundraiser benefits American Whitewater and other nonprofits committed to river conservation and promotion of whitewater paddling.
For the past 38 years, the National Paddling Film Festival has been a competition to determine the best in paddle sport videos and images.
The festival has raised more than $170,000 to support river conservation since 1981.
This year’s festival will also feature a chili cook-off, silent auction, guest speakers and raffles to win kayaking gear, trips and lessons and more.
Adriene Levknect, the champion of 11 Green River races; Nouria Newman, a world champion extreme kayaker; and Travis Overstreet II, canoeist and founder of Single Bladers Get-Away, are this year’s guest speakers.
The festival will be held Friday and Saturday beginning at noon each day at the Clubhouse at Buffalo Trace Distillery.
For more information, visit npff.org
