Ella Kays

Ella Kays performs "My Old Kentucky Home" at the Kentucky Farm Bureau's 102nd annual meeting in Louisville last week. (Photo submitted)

Ella Kays of Franklin County performed before a live audience during the Dec. 3 general session of Kentucky Farm Bureau’s (KFB) 102nd annual meeting in Louisville.

Winner of both the Franklin County and District 6 preliminary contests, Kays was one of 11 acts invited to perform at the state level Variety Showcase. The competition is sponsored annually by KFB to support youth achievement in entertainment.

Kays, who played the guitar and sang “My Old Kentucky Home,” was awarded a $250 check for being named the district winner of the Variety Showcase.

KFB’s District 6 is a regional grouping of Kentucky counties, consisting of: Boone, Campbell, Carroll, Franklin, Gallatin, Grant, Henry, Kenton, Oldham, Owen, Scott and Trimble.

Kentucky Farm Bureau is the state’s largest general farm organization with more than 465,000 member families.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription