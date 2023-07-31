blood center.jpeg

As summer winds down and families prepare for back to school, the need for blood in the region is at an all-time high.

That is why the Kentucky Blood Center Bloodmobile is holding a blood donation drive this Thursday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm at the State Capitol.

