Kentucky donors are encouraged to gallop into this upcoming Kentucky Blood Center drive to save lives and get their hands on an exciting new shirt.

Hold Your Horses T-shirt

All donors who give blood at this KBC drive will receive a “Hold Your Horses” T-shirt (while supplies last) as a thank you for donating.

