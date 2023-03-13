The Kentucky Capital Development Corp. kicked off its annual budget process on March 9, as it voted to approve its budget request to the City of Frankfort.

During its special meeting with a quorum of four members the board discussed the budget proposals and what information was included in the submittals. Those in attendance included Treasurer/Secretary Clay Hulette, Richard Rosen, Kimberly Gester and Lynn Faulkner. 

KCDC logo

