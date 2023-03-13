The Kentucky Capital Development Corp. kicked off its annual budget process on March 9, as it voted to approve its budget request to the City of Frankfort.
During its special meeting with a quorum of four members the board discussed the budget proposals and what information was included in the submittals. Those in attendance included Treasurer/Secretary Clay Hulette, Richard Rosen, Kimberly Gester and Lynn Faulkner.
In total, KCDC is asking for $150,000 a piece from the City of Frankfort and Franklin County. Before the end of June, both entities will vote independently to approve how much funding it contributes to KCDC.
The board will then take whatever amount they are given and adjust their budget accordingly.
For fiscal year 2022-2023, KCDC asked for $130,000 from both the city and county, but only received $85,000 from each body.
According to the proposed budget spreadsheet that KCDC sent to The State Journal, the corporation's general fund revenue for FY 22-23 totaled $250,705. The revenue stemmed from the contributions from the county and city as well as interest from investments and reimbursements.
KCDC expenses include, salaries and benefits for KCDC staff, which totaled $198,537. Other line item expenses include miscellaneous marketing, ($6,000), professional fees from auditing and legal services which totaled $14,000 and various other office and professional expenses.
According to the spreadsheet, KCDC will stay on on budget through its June 30 expiration.
If the board receives the combined $300,000 from the city commission and fiscal court, it proposes that it will have a total of $387,910 for 2024.
That in turn would raise the budget for administrative fees by more than $17,000 and other expenses by more than $163,793.
Before voting unanimously to approve it, Clay Hulette, KCDC's treasurer/secretary went over the spreadsheets.
"I would note that the document, the budget that was routed needs to be made in conformity with the format that is requested, required by the city of Frankfort," Hulette explained. "So there will be some jostling of some numbers, some consolidation of the total numbers both of resources to be incorporated as well as some disbursements to be made with the general fund of KCDC."
He then explained that allocations from local government will go to the general fund, but that there three other funds that KCDC keeps including a land fund and two community development block grants (CDBG).
KCDC President and CEO Terri Bradshaw noted to the board that the CDBG accounts were for bookkeeping purposes.
"The CDBG funds, county and city, those are the account names on those," Bradshaw clarified. "The CDBG program several years ago disallowed us to separate the funds into city and county. Those CDBG funds are open to everyone, they belong to KCDC as one entity and they are open to anybody within the county at on one time. We did that because when they divided those up, we wanted to be able to track where those funds had come from in the beginning."
