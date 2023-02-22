KCDC logo

On Tuesday afternoon the Kentucky Capitol Development Corporation board (KCDC) voted unanimously to move forward with submitting a grant application to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL). If the application is successful, the $440,000 grant will fund a cybersecurity workforce training program with the help of Kentucky State University and Louisville-based software developer, Interapt. 

Grant applications for the federal dollars are due to the DOL no later than midnight Tuesday. In recent weeks it seemed as though KCDC could miss the deadline due to clashes between board members and staff on how the program is going to be administered. 

