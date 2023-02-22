On Tuesday afternoon the Kentucky Capitol Development Corporation board (KCDC) voted unanimously to move forward with submitting a grant application to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL). If the application is successful, the $440,000 grant will fund a cybersecurity workforce training program with the help of Kentucky State University and Louisville-based software developer, Interapt.
Grant applications for the federal dollars are due to the DOL no later than midnight Tuesday. In recent weeks it seemed as though KCDC could miss the deadline due to clashes between board members and staff on how the program is going to be administered.
To date, some of those matters, such as a final draft of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between KCDC, KSU and Interapt, have yet to be completed.
In an effort to make the grant deadline, KCDC board members passed a motion stating that it will submit the required application for federal assistance, known as an SF-242, and follow up with the agreed upon MOU as soon as it is finished.
During the regular meeting, the board was advised by Andrew Seth, a Washington, D.C.-based grant writing consultant, that DOL officials will not take long to ask for more information on the program, beyond what is on the federal form.
"We will get across the starting line, but we should reach out to the department of labor just to let them know that the rest is coming," Seth told KCDC after the vote. "They have indicated that this is what they need at the minimum, but they will wonder immediately, where is the rest."
If approved the training program will accept 25 applicants from Franklin County's underserved communities will take a 12-week remote cybersecurity course taught at KSU.
Upon successful completion, the students will be accepted into Interapt's paid, year-long apprenticeship program where they will work remotely within the healthcare industry. Additionally, the students will have earned 12 credit hours from the university with the option of being able to continue taking classes.
In the weeks leading up to Tuesday's regular meeting there had been several disagreements between board members who put together the grant application, Kimberly Gester and Richard Rosen, and KCDC President and CEO Terri Bradshaw. The disagreements were centered around who would be able to apply as well as how many people the application stated would pass the training.
KCDC has scheduled another special meeting for March 9 with the intention of ironing out any remaining conflicts on the application.
