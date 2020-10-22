The Kentucky Capital Development Corp. board voted unanimously Tuesday to sell a parcel of land in Franklin County’s Industrial Park 3.
At the recommendation of KCDC CEO and President Terri Bradshaw, the board gave approval to sell Lot 4G in the industrial park for $38,305. The prospective owner is Galen Young, who currently owns several other lots nearby.
Industrial Park 3 sits just southwest of the intersections of I-64 and US 60/Versailles Road.
The land is currently zoned Professional-Office, but Young and Teresa Moore, who owns adjacent lots as well, are going to petition to change the zoning of it and other lots — totaling 25 acres —to Industrial-General (IG).
Bradshaw requested that the KCDC board join the two in requesting the zone change. She said that such a change would allow for them to sell it earlier. And she said that Young would buy it, but with an important caveat: It would need to get rezoned to IG.
“It is contingent upon the rezone first,” Bradshaw said. “If it doesn’t rezone he doesn’t want it.”
Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells expressed some concern about the likelihood of the property getting rezoned to IG. He mentioned potential pushback from the Duncan Road-Hilltop Meadows Neighborhood Association, which vehemently opposed a proposed zoning change for land adjacent to the industrial park earlier this year.
“There are a lot of variables to go through with this one,” Wells said. “All cards need to be on the table.”
Bradshaw said that she’s made the neighborhood association aware of the possibility.
Young will request the change with the intention of developing around 25 acres of combined lots in the industrial park, Bradshaw said. Young currently owns five other lots in the park.
The board unanimously moved to join those developers in requesting the zone change.
DFI, KCDC roles
KCDC’s initial agenda contained an item that read “DFI Partnership Proposal,” With Downtown Frankfort Inc. Interim President Rene True set to present to the board.
That item was scratched, though. Bradshaw said that True saw an opportunity for more than just a renewed partnership between KCDC and DFI.
“Rene thought that... this ultimately may be some agreement with the four entities that clearly defines the roles of each of them so that we’re not duplicating services,” Bradshaw said.
Those four entities are KCDC, DFI, the Frankfort-Franklin County Tourist and Convention Commission and the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce.
Longtime Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Carmen Inman retired last week.
As it was written, the draft memorandum of understanding (MOU) defines roles for KCDC and DFI.
“It doesn’t offer anything much different than what we already do,” Bradshaw said.
