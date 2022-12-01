The Kentucky Capital Development Corporation board of directors listened to a presentation on the merits of multi-use development on infill properties at Thursday's meeting.
Brent Sweger, an engineer in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's planning division as well as a member of the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission, told the board that in his professional life he does planning studies across the commonwealth.
"We are looking at transportation projects, but also we are looking at how they connect with land use," Sweger noted. "This is kind of a new thing for the transportation cabinet. We were just looking at roads by themselves and fixing the problems on the roads. Now we are starting to talk to local governments about local zoning and how we can work together to solve these problems. How we can create a vision for an area."
Sweger detailed how planning and zoning over the last several decades have led to Frankfort's current land development woes.
"Our zoning categories, the way they are set up right now, primarily drive development that is segregated," he explained. "That means that you have one type of housing here, a different type of housing there. Offices over there. Everything is separate. There are ways to do things so that you can combine them, but it is not straight forward."
Sweger went on to note that when property owners begin to develop their land, often times the planners make sure that the development plans meet city and county regulations and are then approved administratively without oversight from the planning commission. He said as a result there is not enough planning despite the existence of a city and county comprehensive plan.
"What it has resulted in is that we have a very disjointed development pattern," Sweger continued. "We have lack of connectivity between properties. It is not walkable, which is something that is very desirable from an economic standpoint and a livability standpoint.
"Sometimes we get quality development. Sometimes we don't, but with our regulation standards the way they are now, you just don't know what you are going to get."
To combat all these issues, Sweger proposed redeveloping areas with vacant buildings and large, unused parking lots into "strategic neighborhood growth centers" where traditional neighborhoods seamlessly linked to apartments, commercial properties, open public spaces and urban mixed use areas.
Using Century Plaza as an example of what could be, Sweger noted that Frankfort had a lot of development opportunity that could help draw more people to live and work in the capital city.
Sweger noted in an email to The State Journal after his presentation that according to the Kentucky State Data Center, Franklin County is projected to grow by 2,000 people or 1,100 households by 2035.
"With a target number in mind, we can start to plan the appropriate strategy to accommodate them," he wrote.
At the end of the presentation, board member Richard Rosen proposed getting professionals from around the community to start discussing Sweger's plan and the best way to go about putting it into action.
"What we need to do next is we need to get the right group of people together in a room and sit down and figure this out," Rosen said. "To figure out what are the relevant questions, what are the answers to those relevant questions."
