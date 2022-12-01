The Kentucky Capital Development Corporation board of directors listened to a presentation on the merits of multi-use development on infill properties at Thursday's meeting.

Brent Sweger, an engineer in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's planning division as well as a member of the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission, told the board that in his professional life he does planning studies across the commonwealth.

Download PDF Century Center Map.pdf
Brent Sweger proposes taking areas like Century Plaza on Lawrenceburg Road and redesigning it as a more centered neighborhood growth center. (Courtesy of Brent Sweger)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription