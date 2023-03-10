After months of disagreements among staff and board members, the Kentucky Capital Development Corp. has successfully submitted a grant application to the Department of Labor.

If approved, the $440,000 grant will fund a cybersecurity workforce training program for 25 applicants from Frankfort and Franklin County's underserved communities.

