During the Kentucky Capital Development Corporation's (KCDC) monthly board meeting on Tuesday, Terri Bradshaw, the organization's president and CEO, presented an update on KCDC's regional economic development strategy as it pertains to a group of counties in central Kentucky known as the Bluegrass Alliance.

Franklin County has been a member of the nine-county alliance since 2015. Bradshaw said that being a member of the group allows for counties along the Interstate 64 corridor to pool resources for the sake of economic development.

The other counties included in the alliance are Scott, Fayette, Bourbon, Woodford, Montgomery, Jessamine, Clark and Madison. 

Bradshaw said that the alliance will publish a 60-page regional development strategy in August.

"We have been working on this regional development strategy for close to a year," Bradshaw told the board. "We have finished up with the input from the consultant and a draft of the strategy was presented to the leadership council about a month ago."

Bradshaw said after speaking to business owners in the region about their needs and concerns they came up with seven takeaways that the forthcoming report will expound upon.

  • The regional economy needs to be more competitive. 
  • The regional labor force needs to grow.
  • More ready sites and buildings are needed. 
  • Regional wages need to rise.
  • Opportunities abound in relation to federal funding, for example American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
  • Data analytics are important, particularly regional analytics. 
  • Regional collaboration can be hard, but it is necessary for success.

She went on to explain that companies do not just look at Franklin County when they are looking to open up shop in central Kentucky.

"I don't have projects anymore that do not look at every single county around us," she said. "So when they say 'I need to be near Toyota,' they mean they need to be in this area. They don't care if it is in Frankfort or Franklin County. They don't care if it is in Georgetown or Scott County." 

Bradshaw explained that the report is not a replacement for a local strategic plan, but these items would be addressed by the region as a whole. 

"Our workforce does not come from just Franklin County," Bradshaw said. "Our workforce comes from 10 or 12 counties."

She went on to note that Frankfort is not alone in its struggle to come up with land and buildings that companies want to move into. She pointed out that Lexington and Versailles have the same issues. 

"We might have to look at a regional approach as to where we put these jobs because we have communities that do not want to develop land so we have to strategically place those developments that still allows our community to benefit from them."

When the economic development strategy is published, Bradshaw said that Bluegrass Alliance will present it to the localities and their leaderships.

