The Kentucky Capital Development Corp. elected new leadership to its board during its regular meeting Tuesday afternoon. 

Board newcomer Lynn Faulkner, who was appointed to KCDC at the end of December, was selected as chair, Kimberly Gester as vice chair and Clay Hulette was chosen to remain as the secretary/treasurer. 

