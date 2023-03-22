The Kentucky Capital Development Corp. elected new leadership to its board during its regular meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Board newcomer Lynn Faulkner, who was appointed to KCDC at the end of December, was selected as chair, Kimberly Gester as vice chair and Clay Hulette was chosen to remain as the secretary/treasurer.
With outgoing Chair Clay Patrick and Danny Willis not present during the meeting, the board had a minimum quorum of four members, the three elected as well as board member Richard Rosen.
KCDC had been looking to change up leadership as Patrick and Willis came to the end of their terms in March. In December, the board tasked Gester, Willis and Rosen to nominate new board leadership.
The push to select a new chair and vice chair came toward the end of Tuesday's meeting when Gester gave an update on the workforce training program partnership between KCDC, Kentucky State University and software developer, Interapt.
Gester told her colleagues that Interapt had signed the memorandum of understanding that KCDC had prepared and approved in February. She also noted that KSU was expected to sign off on the document in the near future.
Rosen then noted that the KCDC chair would also have to officially sign the document as well so that it could be added to the federal grant application.
"Given the fact that our board chair has not attended the last two meetings, I think getting a report from the nominee committee and taking a vote on it today is maybe extra important," Rosen stated. "Because we are going to need a signature on it and I'm concerned whether Clay [Patrick] is willing to sign it or not."
Rosen also mentioned that Danny Willis had not been responsive in regards to the nomination committee.
He then said that he and Gester wanted to nominate Hulette as chair, but said that move would leave a void in the treasurer position and that at the moment KCDC did not have anyone able to fill it right away.
Faulkner gave some hesitation, but after some convincing from the committee, she agreed to fill the position.
The four board members present voted unanimously for the executive officers as nominated.
KCDC President and CEO Terri Bradshaw expressed full confidence in Faulkner's abilities.
"Lynn will be an excellent chair," Bradshaw told The State Journal. "She has spent years working at an association, with a board, and is extremely familiar with the responsibilities of board chair. Clay [Patrick] and Danny have provided years of phenomenal leadership and I anticipate that will continue with the new executive committee."
