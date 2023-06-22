On Tuesday, the Kentucky Capital Development Corporation approved their budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

The board hashed out some adjustments, and agreed to cut $50,000 from its own strategic plan project, $50,000 from its land acquisition efforts, along with several thousand dollars in internal operational costs to balance the budget, which passed unanimously, with the majority of board members present.

