KCDC April 19

April Colyer of R. J. Corman presenting the proposed future transload facility in Frankfort. 

The Kentucky Capital Development Corp. heard a presentation from the R.J. Corman Railroad Group about a proposed new transload facility, which would be located on about 25 acres at 630 Chenault Road, at its meeting Tuesday.

April Colyer, a commercial development manager, represented R.J. Corman at the meeting. In her presentation, she spoke about the company’s 70 locations across 22 states, as well as its 18 regional short lines, which Colyer described as similar to a regional airport transferring passengers to planes that go to larger airports.

Colyer also described the kind of work the Nicholasville-based company does, which includes emergency railroad maintenance, railcar storage and transloading.

Transloading is the process of moving a shipment from one mode of transportation to another, such as from a truck to a train or vice versa. The proposed transload facility would be located just east of Nashville Wire Products off of Chenault Road.

Washington Penn Plastic Co. Inc. is a plastics company in Frankfort, close to Nashville Wire, and the R.J. Corman customer who requested the new facility. Currently, it houses some of its train cars, which are full of plastic pellets, in Lexington.

One of the benefits of the new transloading facility, Colyer said, is how it will reduce the number of trucks on the road. If Washington Penn needs a certain type product at its Frankfort location, the train cars have to be shuffled about in order to get the correct car out to Frankfort or the car’s contents will be loaded into a truck and driven out to Frankfort. With the new transload facility in Frankfort, or yard as Colyer called it, the process would be more efficient, resulting in less emissions from trucks and trains.

“So really, again, it’s saving both in the greenhouse gas emissions that we’re seeing, we’re diverting trucks off the road. Each time you ship by rail you, on average, can haul three to four truckloads by one railcar. We’re diverting those carloads off the road between Lexington and Frankfort and we’re really driving efficiencies with Washington Penn,” she explained.

When Colyer opened up the floor to questions, Mayor Layne Wilkerson asked about the feasibility of passenger train service from Lexington to Louisville via Frankfort. Colyer explained that R.J. Corman only leases the line from another rail company and does not own it, meaning that there are certain regulations that prohibit passenger train service on the line.

“So, while we operate the line, and we have for many years — it’s been a great partnership — we don’t actually own the right-of-way underneath and therefore we’re subject to certain restrictions based on what was agreed upon when we took over the line. One of those things is that there is a prohibition against passenger rail. There’s just a lot of risks associated with passenger rail,” she explained.

Following the R.J. Corman presentation, there were only seven minutes left in the meeting. KCDC board member Rich Rosen pointed out that, while it was beneficial to have Colyer present to the board, there was not enough time left in the one-hour meeting to review old business or KCDC’s monthly business.

Clay Hulette, another KCDC board member, also had to leave early, resulting in a lack of a quorum, which would be four board members present. In addition to President/CEO Terri Bradshaw, Judge-Executive Huston Wells and Wilkerson, who are not voting board members, only three board members remained at the end of the meeting: Rosen, Clay Patrick and Kimberly Gester.

Wells suggested that future KCDC board meetings featuring guest speakers be scheduled longer than one hour in order to allow for adequate time to go over KCDC’s past and future business.

“If we’re going to have a guest speaker, and we don’t always do, can you, when you send out the agenda, just make the meeting 30 minutes longer?” he asked Bradshaw, who responded that she could.

Rosen then suggested that there be no guest speaker at the May meeting, so that the board could delve into KCDC business. Bradshaw and the rest of the board agreed.

The next KCDC meeting is scheduled for May 17.

