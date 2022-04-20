The Kentucky Capital Development Corp. heard a presentation from the R.J. Corman Railroad Group about a proposed new transload facility, which would be located on about 25 acres at 630 Chenault Road, at its meeting Tuesday.
April Colyer, a commercial development manager, represented R.J. Corman at the meeting. In her presentation, she spoke about the company’s 70 locations across 22 states, as well as its 18 regional short lines, which Colyer described as similar to a regional airport transferring passengers to planes that go to larger airports.
Colyer also described the kind of work the Nicholasville-based company does, which includes emergency railroad maintenance, railcar storage and transloading.
Transloading is the process of moving a shipment from one mode of transportation to another, such as from a truck to a train or vice versa. The proposed transload facility would be located just east of Nashville Wire Products off of Chenault Road.
Washington Penn Plastic Co. Inc. is a plastics company in Frankfort, close to Nashville Wire, and the R.J. Corman customer who requested the new facility. Currently, it houses some of its train cars, which are full of plastic pellets, in Lexington.
One of the benefits of the new transloading facility, Colyer said, is how it will reduce the number of trucks on the road. If Washington Penn needs a certain type product at its Frankfort location, the train cars have to be shuffled about in order to get the correct car out to Frankfort or the car’s contents will be loaded into a truck and driven out to Frankfort. With the new transload facility in Frankfort, or yard as Colyer called it, the process would be more efficient, resulting in less emissions from trucks and trains.
“So really, again, it’s saving both in the greenhouse gas emissions that we’re seeing, we’re diverting trucks off the road. Each time you ship by rail you, on average, can haul three to four truckloads by one railcar. We’re diverting those carloads off the road between Lexington and Frankfort and we’re really driving efficiencies with Washington Penn,” she explained.
When Colyer opened up the floor to questions, Mayor Layne Wilkerson asked about the feasibility of passenger train service from Lexington to Louisville via Frankfort. Colyer explained that R.J. Corman only leases the line from another rail company and does not own it, meaning that there are certain regulations that prohibit passenger train service on the line.
“So, while we operate the line, and we have for many years — it’s been a great partnership — we don’t actually own the right-of-way underneath and therefore we’re subject to certain restrictions based on what was agreed upon when we took over the line. One of those things is that there is a prohibition against passenger rail. There’s just a lot of risks associated with passenger rail,” she explained.
Following the R.J. Corman presentation, there were only seven minutes left in the meeting. KCDC board member Rich Rosen pointed out that, while it was beneficial to have Colyer present to the board, there was not enough time left in the one-hour meeting to review old business or KCDC’s monthly business.
Clay Hulette, another KCDC board member, also had to leave early, resulting in a lack of a quorum, which would be four board members present. In addition to President/CEO Terri Bradshaw, Judge-Executive Huston Wells and Wilkerson, who are not voting board members, only three board members remained at the end of the meeting: Rosen, Clay Patrick and Kimberly Gester.
Wells suggested that future KCDC board meetings featuring guest speakers be scheduled longer than one hour in order to allow for adequate time to go over KCDC’s past and future business.
“If we’re going to have a guest speaker, and we don’t always do, can you, when you send out the agenda, just make the meeting 30 minutes longer?” he asked Bradshaw, who responded that she could.
Rosen then suggested that there be no guest speaker at the May meeting, so that the board could delve into KCDC business. Bradshaw and the rest of the board agreed.
The next KCDC meeting is scheduled for May 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.