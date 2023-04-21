Kentucky Capital Development Corporation is looking to update some financial policies that have been in place for almost 25 years.
KCDC Chair Lynne Faulkner brought up the dated policies during the board's monthly meeting Tuesday and noted that they needed to be changed due in part to the derision amongst board members they have caused at past meetings.
"I would like to create a financial task force," Faulkner told the board. "Bring on a financier, a banker, maybe an accountant or a lawyer and have a quick task force to review our double signature policies, to review any other finances that we need to update since our policies are so out of date so far. We looked them up and they are from the 1990s and there was some heated discussion about that."
The heated discussion she referred to took place during the February meeting when KCDC's legal counsel, Bob Kellerman, briefed the board on regulations regarding open meetings laws, as well as financial requirements.
It was brought up after his presentation that funds had been moved through different bank accounts into certified deposit ladders with only one board member's signature.
The policy, which was written in 1999, states that two board members are required to sign off on any check or disbursement of any KCDC funds.
It was established by some of the board members at that meeting that the money never left the corporation's possession so it did not count as a disbursement.
Clay Hulette, KCDC's secretary/treasurer, said in February that moving the money was a wire transfer.
"I believe it is actually not a disbursement. I think it's a transfer, in fact, I think a wire transfer is the name of the transaction," Hulette noted. "That 1999 version is probably antiquated. We have come quite a ways since 1999 with electronic transfers and things like that."
At the most recent meeting, the board was receptive to the idea of a task force. Board member Richard Rosen posited that in the past the KCDC executive committee has been the core of the task force, but said he was open to bringing on people not on the board for an outside perspective.
Faulkner responded that she wanted the reviewers to be predominantly non-board members.
KCDC President/CEO Terri Bradshaw stated that as chair, Faulkner is able to appoint committees as she sees fit.
Hulette added that it would be helpful to review other policies in addition to the ones that fall under the finance category.
"I think that we should occasionally dust off all the policies," he said. "Can you put together a list of our policies and our committees and all the administrative types of things that are involved with KCDC? I would also suggest that we keep track of updates on these policies as they are reviewed."
He went on to suggest reviewing a few policies several times a year so that they could be refreshed on a regular basis.
After some discussion, the board unanimously passed a motion made by Faulkner to create the task force to review all KCDC policies and procedures.
The meeting was Faulkner's first as chair, after being elected in March. Also elected to the executive committee were Kimberly Gester as vice chair, with Hulette staying on as secretary/treasurer.
According to its charter, the KCDC board operates with six members. Three are appointed by the City of Frankfort and three by Franklin County.
While KCDC has a quorum of four members, two county members, Clay Patrick and Danny Willis, left the board in March.
The selection of new members now lies with Judge-Executive Michael Mueller. He told The State Journal that his office has been taking applications over the last several weeks and that he will present his choices to the fiscal court at its next meeting on Thursday.
