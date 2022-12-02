KCDC logo

During a special meeting on Thursday evening the Kentucky Capital Development Corporation (KCDC) board received an update on a federal workforce grant through the US Department of Labor that will help start a cybersecurity training program and apprenticeship in Frankfort.

Once the funding is secured in 2023, the program will interview Franklin County residents for a 12-week cybersecurity course through Kentucky State University and Interapt, a Louisville based software developer. The program will accept a total of 25 candidates. Those that successfully complete the course, they will have an opportunity for a year long paid apprenticeship with healthcare giant, CVS Health.

