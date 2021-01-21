The Kentucky Capital Development Corp. unanimously passed a new open records policy this week that in some cases would require requesters to perform an on-site inspection of high-volume records.
Retired Assistant Attorney General Amye Bensenhaver, who wrote open records and open meetings opinions for 25 years, called the policy “problematic and probably illegal.”
KCDC President and CEO Terri Bradshaw said she vetted the policy with KCDC attorney Robert Kellerman, Frankfort City Attorney Laura Ross and Franklin County Attorney Rick Sparks.
“It's not illegal,” Bradshaw said. “We pulled it straight from the attorney general's website. Then we asked our attorney, the city attorney and the county attorney, and they all said yes, we are allowed to do it.”
Beyond potentially requiring requesters to conduct on-site inspection, the policy states that a fee — which can be waived — of 13 cents per page for hard copies will be charged to the requester, and that KCDC will not produce records in a format other than the one they are maintained in.
The policy change came in the wake of a voluminous request that KCDC received late last year, and was discussed at the board’s meeting this week as well as the week prior.
KCDC has one full-time employee, Bradshaw, and a part-time executive assistant, who Bradshaw said works about 24 hours per week.
Given the limited staffing, Bradshaw said that the policy protects the staff from spending too much time making copies of records as opposed to pursuing the organization’s mission of economic development.
“We have spent more than two weeks' staff time in 2020 fulfilling open records requests,” Bradshaw said. “In that two weeks we should have been working to recruit jobs, to train a workforce, to do things that are the mission of KCDC rather than spending taxpayer dollars to do something that could easily be done by the requester.”
She also cited a Q&A session with the Legislative Research Commission that indicated that hard-copy records would not have to be converted into an electronic format.
“If the record is maintained in hard copy format, that record … will be available for copying in a standard hard copy format,” the answer reads. “A public agency will not have to convert a hard copy format record to an electronic format.”
Bensenhaver said that several agencies in the state are facing similar challenges but that it shouldn’t allow them to require requesters to come in and inspect the records before making copies.
She also said that the policy was creating more problems for the agency, and that it could work to “disadvantage the public.”
Among those are the organization’s stance to not provide records in a format other than the format in which they currently exist, the discretion of Bradshaw as to whether the agency will require requesters to conduct on-site inspections or not, and the pricing per page of records.
“I understand that they’re a small agency, I get it,” Bensenhaver said. “(But) it makes no sense as on-site inspection requires all the same work plus scheduling an inspection during all regular business hours and not at the staff’s convenience.”
Bensenhaver said that the work remains the same for KCDC, since the agency will already have to redact and make copies of the requested records to provide to the requester regardless of whether there is an on-site inspection.
“I think there are very specific things wrong with that policy that I think could lead to adverse rulings from courts or the AG,” Bensenhaver said. “It’s sort of glaring as far as formatting issues, mailing copies versus on-site inspection, and cost for copies.”
As for the recent request, which Bradshaw says the documents have been compiled for, it awaits the requester at KCDC’s office.
“We have, from the first request, offered all documents … in the files for the past five years (as were requested), available to be inspected,” Bradshaw wrote. “The files have been pulled and stacked on a table in our conference room where all enclosed documents can be inspected by an individual, in a safe environment, on a separate floor of our building than any of the staff. So anyone who requests can go through all the documents and make copies of the ones they need."
