Terri Bradshaw, the president and CEO of the Kentucky Capital Development Corp. (KCDC), gave a quarterly report to the city commission at its Monday work session.
With the first PowerPoint slide of the eight-slide presentation, Bradshaw presented the commissioners with some jarring numbers when it came to Frankfort and Franklin County economic development.
"We have 56 active projects in the works," Bradshaw told the board. "During the month of June we lost three projects that we were sent a RFI (Request for Information) to complete. Then we didn't have land or buildings to meet the needs of those projects. Those three projects totaled 225 jobs and $87 million in capital investment."
In addition to those projects, Bradshaw said that Frankfort lost the opportunity for several other projects due to the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission's decision to deny a request for a zone map amendment on an 85-acre plot of land located on Duncan Road.
"That had six active projects on that piece of property alone," Bradshaw said. "Those jobs totaled 1,940 and had a $1.9 billion dollar capital investment."
After wrapping up her presentation, Bradshaw answered questions and comments from the board.
Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge called attention to Bradshaw's first slide.
"This is the most important screen," Waldridge said pointing at the monitor. "Why we can't agree as a city to bring in 1,040 jobs, $1.9 billion in capital investment!"
Waldridge went on to stress the importance of communication between city officials and KCDC and with Franklin County in order to get properties ready for incoming employers and how to make sure they are staffed.
"If this money is not in Frankfort, it is somewhere around us and we are competing," she said to Bradshaw. "That my friend, is the most important part of your group. And that is why we still don't know where we are and that is why people are still leaving."
Mayor Layne Wilkerson noted that Frankfort has 1 million square-feet in empty office space.
"Do we have a strategy?" Wilkerson asked the KCDC CEO. "I realize about the industrial land and the comp plan and the limitations there, but what is our strategy?"
Bradshaw said that the issue Frankfort was facing boiled down to not having a sufficient workforce.
"Step number one is 'who is your workforce,'" she said. "We don't have any workforce. I don't know how to put it any simpler than that. We have 2,000 jobs open in Franklin County right now, this minute. I think the number with unemployment insurance right now is, and if it has been updated tell me, but I think the number is 300 or less. So we don't have excess workforce."
Waldridge asked about the possibility of teaming up with Kentucky State University and other educational institutions to develop certificate programs that would help train a workforce that would in-turn attract employers.
Bradshaw said that KCDC had recently completed a workforce strategy and asset map that specifies programs similar to what Waldridge was asking.
"The workforce strategy for us is really pretty basic. It is we have to have a workforce, and it can either come from inside Frankfort or it can come from outside Frankfort," Bradshaw said. "Those are the only places we are going to get it."
Bradshaw said that the asset map lists all available workforce apprentice programs as well as funding and that it has been shared with all the schools and employers in the area.
