Feb. 15 KCDC Meeting

During a quick meeting on Tuesday, the Kentucky Capital Development Corp. responded to the Franklin County Fiscal Court’s decision not to accept their budget for 2022-2023. 

KCDC President/CEO Terri Bradshaw recounted her time at the fiscal court meeting on Friday, when after sharing the projects KCDC was involved with in 2021, she presented to the court a proposed budget of $260,500 for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. 

During discussion on the budget, 4th District Magistrate Scotty Tracy asked County Attorney Rick Sparks, "In your professional opinion, can this governing body receive the Capital Community Economic/Industrial Development Authority, DBA Kentucky Capital Development Corporation Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget knowing that the current makeup of their board doesn’t constitute a quorum?"

Sparks responded that the court could accept the budget, but said it was a problem that only three people were on the board, when four people constitute a quorum. Magistrates Sherry Sebastian, J.W. Blackburn, Michael Mueller, Tracy and Marti Booth voted against receiving the budget, while Judge-Executive Huston Wells and Magistrate Lambert Moore voted in favor. 

Three KCDC board members, Houston Barber, Zachary Horn and Heather Worthington, resigned in June and July 2021. Board appointments are made solely by the county judge-executive and the mayor. Barber, Horn and Worthington were all city appointees. 

Bradshaw told the KCDC board that their lawyer, Robert Kellerman, had determined that their bylaws say only two-thirds of the present members need to be present to hold a quorum. There are currently only three people on KCDC’S board. 

Bradshaw told Deputy Judge-Executive Tambra Harrod, who was present at both the fiscal court and KCDC meetings, that KCDC wants the mayor to appoint someone to their board, not so KCDC would be able to hold a quorum, but because “we believe it’s not a good situation for us to be making economic development decisions and nobody from the city be represented.” 

She went on to say she was discouraged that the magistrates who voiced their concerns over whether or not KCDC had a quorum had apparently not done anything to change the situation. 

“I will say to you, that we as staff of an organization that was created by the city and county are a little concerned that almost every elected official, I guess minus the judge (Wells) and Lambert (Moore), openly voiced that they believe that it is illegal for the KCDC board to meet without at least four members on the board, and yet not a single one of them has made any effort to mitigate that," she stated.

"Nobody, except for the judge, that I am aware of, has even asked the mayor (Layne Wilkerson) to appoint those folks. So, that is a little concerning, that we work for a city and county organization that literally everyone in both organizations is perfectly fine with putting us in a situation where they believe our only two options are both illegal. So, that’s a little concerning.”

The State Journal reached out to Wells and the magistrates to respond to Bradshaw’s comments. Wells, who reappointed Clay Patrick to the board on Jan. 1, said he had spoken with Wilkerson about appointing someone to the board. 

Sebastian, Blackburn, Mueller and Tracy responded to The State Journal's inquiry saying that the members of the fiscal court have no authority over who is appointed to the KCDC board, either by Wells or Wilkerson. Moore said KCDC’s lawyer stating that they had a quorum with the current members was “good enough in my opinion to accept (the budget).” Booth did not respond to a request for comment. 

