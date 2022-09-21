The Kentucky Capital Development Corporation welcomed a new board member during its monthly meeting on Monday.
Mike Feldman, who is a senior vice president with Traditional Bank, was named to the KCDC board to replace Sam Amburgey who resigned from the board. By resigning from the board, Amburgey leaves both a board spot and secretary/treasurer position empty.
Feldman was appointed by Judge-Executive Huston Wells and will serve out the rest of the calendar year with the possibility of being reappointed in 2023.
Feldman has been working in the banking field for more than two decades. Before that he graduated from Franklin County High School and earned a bachelors and masters degree in business administration from the University of Kentucky.
KCDC President and CEO Terri Bradshaw said that Feldman will be a great fit for the board.
"Mike will be a phenomenal board member," Bradshaw said. "He has been involved in the activities of KCDC through a variety of opportunities throughout my last seven plus years here. He has served on the Franklin County Industrial Development Authority, he is a member of the Development Interest Group of Frankfort."
In addition to the boards he serves on, Feldman was among a contingent of Frankfort representatives that went to Washington, D.C., to lobby for TIGER Grant funds.
The KCDC board unanimously selected board member Clay Hulette to take on secretary/treasurer duties.
Hulette, who is the Frankfort area president at First Federal Savings Bank of Kentucky, was appointed to the KCDC board in March 2022 by Mayor Layne Wilkerson.
Hulette was nominated for the position by fellow city appointee Richard Rosen.
"It will be nice to have one of the city appointees on the executive committee," Rosen told his colleagues during the meeting.
