The Kentucky Democratic Party has started the process of selling its state headquarters along Interstate 64 at the Southeast corner of Franklin County.

A report from the Kentucky Gazette indicates that a motion at KDP’s annual convention passed to sell the Wendell H. Ford State Democratic Headquarters. 

KDP Executive Director Mary Nishimuta told the outlet that votes from other bodies, including one from the board of the Democratic State Headquarters of Kentucky Inc. which owns the building, would need to take place before it officially hits the market.

Marisa McNee, communications director for KDP told the Kentucky Gazette that the structure, built in 1974 on a 5.1 acre lot at 190 Democrat Drive, needs about $3 million in repairs. Nishimuta added that the need for flexibility in the age of remote work, and the fluctuation of staff needed to work during campaign season, contributed to the decision.

“We need the flexibility to be able to grow to hundreds of people during an election cycle and then contract to fit the size of the staff,” Nishimuta said. “(The building) is too big during off-election years and not big enough for election years.”

The Franklin County Property Value Administrator values the 5.1 acre lot at $800,000, including the building.

The Republican Party of Kentucky Headquarters is located in South Frankfort along Capital Avenue and West Third Street.

