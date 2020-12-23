122320 Lights up

Frankfort Regional Medical Center is asking the community to leave their holiday lights up through Jan. 31 to honor healthcare workers.

“Our healthcare heroes have been fighting this virus for 9 months — doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, aids and support staff. They are weary from the physical and emotional toll of what they see every day,” FRMC CEO Reed Hammond said.

“We want healthcare heroes across Kentucky to see the support and gratitude from our communities and our colleagues. As they drive to or from their shift, the holiday lights will express support to our healthcare heroes.”

Residents and business owners may share photos by using the hashtags #LightsUp4Heroes and @FrankfortRegional.

“We want every healthcare hero to feel our gratitude,” Hammond added.

