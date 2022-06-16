With the temperatures in the Frankfort area projected to reach the triple digits next week, state and local agencies are encouraging the public to be hyper-aware of the dangers of prolonged heat exposure.

According to Franklin County Humane Society Shelter Manager Kerry Lowary, that awareness extends to pets as well as humans. 

A pup takes a water break while exploring Cove Spring Park. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

“We tell people that it is better to not leave them outside at all when the weather is like this,” Lowary said. “This is certainly not the time to be walking dogs on hot pavement during the heat of the day.”

Per the American SPCA, people should limit their pet’s time outside to the early morning or evening hours. Even in the early morning, be aware that hot asphalt can burn paws, so try to keep walks on grass. Additionally, always carry water when you are outside with your pet to keep you and them from dehydrating. 

Knowing the signs of a pet in distress is key to preventing long term health issues. Lowary said that some indications that your dog might be suffering from a heat-related illness such as heatstroke include, heavy panting, their lips are pulled back, glazed eyes, disorientation and a rapid pulse.

If you suspect your dog is suffering from heatstroke, move them into some shade or an air conditioned area. Apply ice packs to their head, neck and chest and get them to a veterinarian as soon as possible. 

Another area that causes issues for pets is being left inside of parked cars. Lowary said pets should not be left for any length of time. 

On an 85-degree day the temperature inside a car can reach 102 degrees within 10 minutes and 120 degrees after half an hour, even with the windows cracked. 

“Don’t leave them in the cars even with the air conditioner running either,” she cautioned. “Even with it running, a car’s air conditioning is not nearly as efficient as when it is moving."

For more information and tips on how to keep your pets safe during a heat wave, go to the ASPCA website.

