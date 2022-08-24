220827_WaterCleanup02_Submitted.jpg

Trash collected during a cleanup event this past weekend sits on the bank of the Kentucky River. (Photo submitted)

Community members gathered over the weekend to volunteer their time to help clean up the Kentucky River in downtown Frankfort. Organized by local business, Canoe Kentucky, and statewide organization, Kentucky Waterways Alliance, the cleanup had a record turnout.

Twenty-five volunteers set out in canoes, provided by Canoe Kentucky, and made their way up and down the river, collecting trash from the water and along riverbanks. The Frankfort Boat Club joined the effort with volunteers on pontoon boats collecting trash as well.

220827_WaterCleanup01_Submitted.jpg

Trash collected during a cleanup event this past weekend sits in a boat on the Kentucky River. (Photo submitted)

