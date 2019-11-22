A Frankfort youth sports coach recently received an award at a Frankfort Optimist Club meeting.
Russ Kennedy won the Harry J. Cowherd Service To Youth Award on Tuesday. He was nominated for his six decades of work with youth as a volunteer coach for T-ball through Babe Ruth league baseball, Pee Wee league football, basketball and archery.
Kennedy recently retired from Frankfort Parks and Recreation. He started umpiring women’s softball at 14 years old and was also an umpire for baseball. Kennedy officiated high school baseball and basketball.
In the 1990s, he was a commissioner for Little League baseball and trained young umpires. He is a certified instructor and tournament official helping local schools. After coaching and umpiring, he became a concession manager for Parks and Recreation.
Kennedy was nominated by Steve Brooks, who also introduced the award winner as a “humble guy who did everything he did for the kids.”
Kennedy thanked Brooks and Jim Parrish for “believing in me and giving me many opportunities. Honestly, I have received more than I've given. What a ride!"
The Harry J. Cowherd Service To Youth Award has been presented for almost 39 years and was named after Dr. Harry Cowherd, who served as president of the Optimist Club and was governor of the Kentucky-West Virginia District of Optimist International. Cowherd helped establish Family Resource Centers in schools while serving as secretary of Human Resources for the state. His widow, Betty, presented the award.