Although phase one of Gov. Andy Beshear’s “Healthy at Work” plan begins Monday, everyone is urged not to get too comfortable.
On Saturday, Dr. Steven Stack, Department for Public Health commissioner, said although Kentucky has done a “fantastic job” following social distancing guidelines so far, it is still important.
“This is not the time to take this for granted,” Stack said, urging everyone to wear cloth masks in public, keep surfaces and hands clean and to continue to practice social distancing.
If Kentuckians fail to follow these guidelines, Stack warned the state could see a spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Stack said that if the state did not take extreme measures, there would be tens of thousands of COVID-19-related deaths instead of a few hundred.
Beshear announced six new deaths on Saturday, bringing the state total to 304.
Beshear reported 158 new confirmed cases Saturday. Out of the now 6,440 people diagnosed with COVID-19, 2,308 have recovered.
As of Saturday evening, the Franklin County Health Department reported there are 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with three active and 12 recovered.
There will be no press conference on Sunday in order to celebrate Mother’s Day, Beshear said.
On Monday, manufacturing, construction, vehicle and vessel dealerships, professional services (at 50% of pre-outbreak capacity), horse racing (without spectators), pet grooming and pet boarding services are allowed to reopen.
Monday is also the day Beshear asked every Kentuckian to wear a cloth mask when in public places, such as the grocery store.
Businesses reopening are asked to follow cleaning, social distancing, temperature checking and mask wearing guidelines.
