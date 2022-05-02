Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles will speak at the annual Harold R. Benson Agriculture Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

KSU academic logo

The luncheon will be held at Benson Research and Demonstration Farm (the Kentucky State University research farm named after Benson located just south of Frankfort at 1525 Mills Lane.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription