The Kentucky Blood Center’s eighth donor center will open a location in Frankfort on Tuesday.

The Frankfort Donor Center is located at 363 Versailles Road near Dollar Tree and across from Brighton Park.

The opening comes at an important time. KBC and blood centers across the nation have been operating with a low supply throughout the pandemic. Summer typically leads to a drop in donors when schools aren’t in session and many families are traveling.

“The pandemic forced blood centers across America to change the ways they were doing business,” said Bill Reed, CEO of Kentucky Blood Center. “Donors feel comfortable visiting donor centers and enjoy the convenience of daily appointment opportunities. We have added two donor centers in areas where we have a strong base of donors to provide those lifesaving individuals with better opportunity to give.”

070322 Kentucky Blood Center

The Frankfort Donor Center is located at 363 Versailles Road, in Dollar Tree Manor adjacent to the Brighton Place. It will open on Tuesday. (Photo submitted)

The center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donors can make appointments online now for the Frankfort location at kybloodcenter.org or by calling 800-775-2522. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred.

KBC is also offering exciting promotional items this summer, headlined by the 2022 Summer Getaway Giveaway. All donors 18 and older who register now through Sept. 10 will have the chance to win a 2022 Toyota RAV4. A winner for the Jamaican vacation portion of the Summer Getaway Giveaway will be announced soon.

Blood donations help KBC supply blood to local hospitals for cancer treatments, premature births, car accidents, diseases, surgeries and more. One donation can save up to three lives, and one in four people will need a transfusion at some point in their life.

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

