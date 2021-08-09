The Kentucky Board of Veterinary Examiners will be holding a special board meeting on Thursday August 12 at 9 a.m. EDT. The meeting will be held at the Office of the State Veterinarian at 109 Corporate Drive, Frankfort.

View the meeting via public link: RSVP to Sean Southard at sean.southard@ky.gov for credentials.
 

