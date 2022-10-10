LEXINGTON — The Kentucky Book Festival is sponsoring literary events throughout the month. It will culminate with the Kentucky Book Festival main event, the 41st annual daylong festival on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Lexington. Although admission to most events is free, open to the public, and require no pre-registration, there are exceptions. Here is the complete event listing:

• Susan Rogers will sign her new book, "This Is What It Sounds Like: What the Music You Love Says About You." This event begins with a discussion between Rogers and Kentucky Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson. This event is at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Joseph-Beth Booksellers. No cost or registration is required for this event.

Kentucky Book Festival

