LEXINGTON — The Kentucky Book Festival is sponsoring literary events throughout the month. It will culminate with the Kentucky Book Festival main event, the 41st annual daylong festival on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Lexington. Although admission to most events is free, open to the public, and require no pre-registration, there are exceptions. Here is the complete event listing:
• Susan Rogers will sign her new book, "This Is What It Sounds Like: What the Music You Love Says About You."This event begins with a discussion between Rogers and Kentucky Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson.This event is at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Joseph-Beth Booksellers. No cost or registration is required for this event.
• John Irving and Jason Reynolds will discuss their work with Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp. This online event is co-sponsored by Simon & Schuster and happens at 7 p.m. on Thursday. This event is free, but registration is required online at kybookfestival.org/2022-events
• In an event that has already sold out, Geraldine Brooks will discuss her latest novel, "Horse," with Louisville author Emily Bingham at the Literary Lunch at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, at Palmer’s Fresh Grill in Lexington. This event requires registration and tickets are $60, which includes lunch, the discussion, and a signed copy of "Horse."
• Literary Trivia Night will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, at Goodwood in Lexington Green. This event is free, and no registration is required.
• Steve Wilson and Laura Lee Brown will discuss their new book, "Hermitage Farm," at the SPOTLIGHT Breakfast co-sponsored by Commerce Lexington. This event is at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at 21c Lexington. Registration is required, and the cost is $45 for the general public. A link to the registration can be found at kybookfestival.org/2022-events.
The Kentucky Book Festival Main Event begins at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Lexington and concludes at 5 p.m. This event includes 150 authors from Kentucky and beyond, along with a host of activities and panels throughout the day. Admission to the Festival is free and requires no registration, but there are two special events that require the purchase of a book for attendance:
• Jon Meacham will discuss his new book, "And There was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle," with Pulitzer Prize-winning historian David Blight at noon during the festival.
• Barbara Kingsolver will discuss her new novel, "Demon Copperhead," with author and former Carnegie Center director Jan Isenhour at 3 p.m. during the festival.
Pre-registration for these two special events is highly encouraged, as seating for these discussions is limited. A link to the registration and for each event can be found at kybookfestival.org/2022-events
In addition to these events, the Kentucky Book Festival sponsors the School Days Program, in which participating festival children’s authors visit elementary schools across the Commonwealth, and then read, sign, and give their book (for free) to each of the hundreds of children in attendance.
