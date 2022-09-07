LEXINGTON — The 41st annual Kentucky Book Festival (KBF), a day-long celebration of reading, writing and books previously known as the Kentucky Book Fair and started by former State Journal Editor Carl West at the Frankfort Convention Center in 1981, has announced its author lineup for 2022.
Joseph-Beth Booksellers will once again host the event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with doors opening at 9:30 a.m.
KBF will feature 150 authors including Jon Meacham, Barbara Kingsolver, Crystal Wilkinson, Silas House, Wendell Berry, Frank X Walker, Bobbie Ann Mason and David Novak.
“At the Kentucky Book Festival, you’ll find books to suit most any reader’s preference, whether it’s true crime, historical fiction, poetry, history, UK basketball, bourbon and everything in between,” said Sara Volpi Woods, Kentucky Book Festival director and special projects coordinator.
“There is so much literary talent right in our backyard, and we feel lucky to be able to highlight regional authors and national names together at one event. We’ll also have plenty of books for kids of all ages to engage and inspire their imaginations.”
Attendees will have a chance to meet their favorite authors and illustrators; listen to story times, presentations and panel discussions; have their books signed; and get a jumpstart on their holiday shopping.
The Saturday event is free and open to the public, but attendees must pre-register for scheduled programs with Jon Meacham and Barbara Kingsolver. See kybookfestival.org for details.
“I have a soft spot for the KBF,” said Walker, an award-winning author, educator and co-founder of the Affrilachian Poets. “It was my first almost 20 years ago, and I’m also a reader so it’s a chance to see my favorite authors and get signed books, too. The timing is perfect for getting signed copies of books for your book-loving friends and family members.”
Expanded offerings for children
For the first time, the festival will include a book giveaway for children ages 12 and younger (while supplies last; voucher redeemable at Joseph-Beth Booksellers on Oct. 29 only).
In addition, storytime with special treats will be held outside Cattywampus Station Milkshakes, which is located on the lower floor of Lexington Green.
Children who dress up as their favorite characters can walk the red carpet in a costume contest. Authors will judge the contest, and winners will receive gift cards. Illustration workshops will be held in the barn at Joseph-Beth, and there will be other children-oriented activities such as face painting and pumpkin decorating.
Weekday events
Leading up to the Saturday main event are several weekday events at various Lexington locations, including:
• A Literary Lunch with Geraldine Brooks, author of “Horse,” a novel based on the 19th century champion racehorse, Lexington, will be held Thursday, Oct. 27 at Palmer’s Fresh Grill. Brooks will discuss her book with festival author Emily Bingham. The $60 ticket includes lunch, remarks from the authors, and a signed hardcover copy of “Horse.”
• Books and Brews Trivia is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, at Goodwood in Lexington Green.
• Commerce Lexington’s SPOTLIGHT Breakfast with Steve Wilson and Laura Lee Brown, who wrote a coffeetable book on their agritourism destination Hermitage Farm, will be held Friday, Oct. 28, at 21c Museum Hotel. Ticket information is available at commercelexington.com.
“The Kentucky Book Festival is always full of engaged readers, looking to meet their favorite writers and discover new ones,” said Gwenda Bond, a New York Times best-selling author who writes rom-coms for adults and young adult fiction. “There’s a special energy to this festival that makes me return to it year after year.”
Visit kybookfestival.org often for updates, programming, and a comprehensive list of authors and their books.
