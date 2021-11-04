The Kentucky Book Festival, a weeklong celebration of reading, writing and books, will hold its main event Saturday at Joseph-Beth Booksellers.
Approximately 3,000 people are expected to attend the event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and feature 140 authors, including Crystal Wilkinson, Elin Hilderbrand, Silas House, H.W. Brands, Frank X Walker, Brian Kilmeade, Gwenda Bond, Cinda Williams Chima, Sam Quinones and W. Bruce Cameron.
Local authors participating include Richard Taylor and Charles W. Pearl. Taylor will be promoting his book "Girty" and Pearl will be promoting his book "Dancing at the Yurt."
“Interacting with fans is like being a chef and seeing someone try your food — it’s the best part of the job,” said Julian Thomas, an author of graphic novels who recently created his own publishing house. Thomas attended the Lexington School for Creative and Performing Arts. Poetry soon transformed into rap, leading Thomas to establish a foundation for his art through his decade-long career as a recording artist.
A program of Kentucky Humanities, the Kentucky Book Festival (formerly Kentucky Book Fair) is the first and largest book festival in the Commonwealth. It previously took place at the Frankfort Convention Center.
“With authors from diverse backgrounds, local favorites and national names — from poetry to graphic novels to biographies to rom-coms, and more than 30 featured books geared toward children and middle school youth — there will be something for every book lover,” said Sara Volpi Woods, Kentucky Book Festival director and special projects coordinator. “It’s like the Burger Week of books — but this celebration feeds the soul, sparks the imagination and inspires creativity.”
Attendees will meet their favorite authors and illustrators; listen to presentations and panel discussions; have their books signed; and get a jumpstart on holiday shopping.
“I always get such a kick out of the Kentucky Book Festival,” said Margaret Verble, a Pulitzer Prize finalist who lives in Lexington and is an enrolled citizen of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma. “I like readers stopping by to talk. I like being in a room with stacks of books, and I like chatting with other authors.”
