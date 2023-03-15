Educational Justice launched Kentucky Bourbon Raffle, a rare, unique and important Kentucky Bourbon bottle raffle which includes as its top prize a barrel of Bourbon this week.

Educational Justice is a nearly 10-year old 501C3 non-profit organization striving to end educational inequity by pairing 5th-8th grade students with high-achieving high school peers for long-term one-on-one tutoring and mentorship to improve their academic performance and social development. 

Blantons

Eight bottles of Blantons Single Barrel spelling B-L-A-N-T-O-N-S with the cork stoppers are among the rare bourbons being raffled. (Photo courtesy of Gene Burch)

