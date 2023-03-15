Educational Justice launched Kentucky Bourbon Raffle, a rare, unique and important Kentucky Bourbon bottle raffle which includes as its top prize a barrel of Bourbon this week.
Educational Justice is a nearly 10-year old 501C3 non-profit organization striving to end educational inequity by pairing 5th-8th grade students with high-achieving high school peers for long-term one-on-one tutoring and mentorship to improve their academic performance and social development.
Educational Justice Executive Director Bryan Andres Azucena Warren said, “Bourbon Country has become a feeling that represents all that is special about Kentucky. Collecting rare, unique, and important Bourbons is a fun past-time for many and the distillery experiences the region offers make doing so lots of fun. This raffle is an exciting chance for folks to own some of the best Kentucky can offer. For Kentuckians, Bourbon embodies our culture of generosity, care for others, gracious hospitality, and focus on Kentucky’s people and natural resources that we share with others around the world. As a Kentucky organization that embraces these values, it is only natural to employ our native spirit’s popularity to raise support for our educational mission.”
The raffle runs through June 23 and only 2,000 tickets will be offered. Tickets are $100 each and 22 winners will be drawn. Kentucky Bourbon Raffle chose to procure a barrel of Bourbon from Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Experiences member, Whiskey Thief Distilling Company, as the top prize. The owner of the winning ticket will hand select their barrel among those resting at Whiskey Thief, tasting the various flavors in a private selection experience with Whiskey Thief’s distilling team which includes Kelley Tennille, this season’s winner of the Discovery Channel popular television program Moonshiners: Master Distiller edition. After bottling, the winner of the top prize in Kentucky Bourbon Raffle will take home all the single barrelled bottles. A barrel of Bourbon generally yields 200 to 225 bottles of Bourbon at 750 ml each and has a retail value of between $8,000 and $15,000.
“At Whiskey Thief our goal is to blend our passion for Kentucky Bourbon with innovative technology and a great customer experience," stated Whiskey Thief CEO Walter Zausch. "We are excited to welcome the winner of the Kentucky Bourbon Raffle to Whiskey Thief to hand select their very own barrel of Bourbon. The Bourbon industry is known for its generosity and we are eager to be part of supporting Educational Justice as it strives to end educational inequity."
The popularity of single barrel selection inspired the Kentucky Bourbon Raffle team to bring this whole new level of personalization to the bourbon raffle experience. The search for something truly unique also educates Bourbon fans on how nature shapes the whiskey during its journey through charring or toasting, resting in a rick house during fluctuations in temperature, wind, rain and pressure. These factors alter the way the whiskey breathes in the barrel. No two barrels of whiskey are identical and the winning raffle ticket holder will enjoy this intimate experience of tasting and selection with a master distiller and their group of friends.
Other prizes in the offering include 22 lots of rare, unique, and important Bourbon including two bottles of Old Forester Birthday Bourbon (2016 and 2022) celebrating the birthday of George Garvin Brown the first to bottle bourbon in glass bottles and a bottle of Metallica Blackened Batch 82 signed by all the members of the band Metallica (Lars Ulrich, James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo), and master distiller Dave Pickerell. Other prize lots include the hard to find Old Fitzgerald 17-year Bottled in Bond and eight-year Bottled in Bond and Michter’s Cask Strength Bourbon and Rye, eight bottles of Blantons Single Barrel spelling B-L-A-N-T-O-N-S with the cork stoppers, and the WL Weller Collection.
The raffle is open to anyone over age 21 and is conducted online. Winners must pick up their winning items in person. Educational Justice’s Charitable Gaming License Number is ORG0002805 and the temporary special Kentucky Liquor License is 037-TA-195340. The prize drawing is open to the public and will take place at Whiskey Thief Distilling Company, 283 Crab Orchard Road, Frankfort, KY 40601 on Friday, June 23, at 8 p.m. Food trucks and live music will lend a celebratory air to the drawing which will be conducted in accordance with Kentucky law. Visit www.kentuckybourbonraffle.org to learn more.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.