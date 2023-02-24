Kentucky Chautauqua will present "Mary Carson Breckinridge: Call the Midwife" at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Capital City Activity Center/Meals On Wheels Greater Frankfort, 202 Medical Heights Drive.
Mary Carson Breckinridge’s journey through personal tragedy paired with the desire to serve those whose needs were greater than her own led her to establish the Frontier Nursing Service in 1925. The first American trained nurse midwife, Mary recognized the deficient healthcare in the region and sought to provide infant and maternal care to the citizens of eastern Kentucky.
The arrival of World War II sent most of the Frontier Nursing’s British staff home and prevented travel abroad for midwifery training. The obstacle didn’t hinder Breckinridge as she founded the Frontier Graduate School of Midwifery in Hyden. In 64 years of providing care, the Frontier Nursing Service aided more than 90,000 patients and assisted in 22,477 births. Only 11 mothers were lost during childbirth. Breckinridge developed an innovative program for healthcare in rural areas that is still used as a model throughout the world.
Breckinridge is portrayed by Janet Scott of Lexington. Scott grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and graduated summa cum laude from Barnard College. She enjoyed a 30-year career as a working actress, playwright and teacher in New York City. From 2010-2017, she portrayed Mary Settles, the last Shaker at Pleasant Hill, as a part of the Kentucky Chautauqua program.
In addition to her Chautauqua performances, Scott is a guest artist with the University of Kentucky Opera Theatre and serves as an acting coach to opera singers around the world. Bo List of Lexington assisted Scott with writing the script. List has been working as an actor, writer and director for more than 20 years.
Kentucky Chautauqua is an exclusive presentation of Kentucky Humanities with support from the National Endowment for the Humanities and from Christina Lee Brown, the Carson-Myre Charitable Foundation, and PNC. Kentucky Humanities is a non-profit Kentucky corporation affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities. For more information, visit kyhumanities.org or call 859-257-5932.
