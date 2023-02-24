Kentucky Chautauqua will present "Mary Carson Breckinridge: Call the Midwife" at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Capital City Activity Center/Meals On Wheels Greater Frankfort, 202 Medical Heights Drive.

Mary Carson Breckinridge’s journey through personal tragedy paired with the desire to serve those whose needs were greater than her own led her to establish the Frontier Nursing Service in 1925. The first American trained nurse midwife, Mary recognized the deficient healthcare in the region and sought to provide infant and maternal care to the citizens of eastern Kentucky.

