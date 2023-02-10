Capital City Activity Center:Meels on wheels logo.jpg

Kentucky Chautauqua will present "Nancy Green: Being Aunt Jemima, the Pancake Queen" at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Capital City Activity Center/Meals On Wheels Greater Frankfort, 202 Medical Heights Drive.

Nancy Green became one of the first prosperous African American women in the U.S. Green was born enslaved in Montgomery County, Kentucky, in 1834.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription