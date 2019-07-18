The charitable arm of the Kentucky Association of Circuit Court Clerk, Trust For Life, announced a new smartphone gaming app called "Life Lift" on Wednesday.
The free app, available on iPhones and Androids, is aimed at people younger than 30 and promotes education about organ, eye and tissue donation.
The action game is has an endless runner style. Players must use air transport to drop off organs to hospitals and race against time to navigate through obstacles like clouds and birds. Players can unlock different aircrafts as they progress.
“Trust For Life is embracing innovation and the rapid change towards electronic education and conversations,” Franklin Circuit Court Clerk Amy Feldman said. “With our mission to increase donor registration and help the children and adults of Kentucky on the waiting list, we’re proud to make education accessible where people are spending so much of their time, on their smart phones.”