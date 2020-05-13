Gov. Beshear reported 227 new coronavirus cases Wednesday bringing the state total to 7,080.
There were also five new deaths raising the total to 326 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
“These are five families that are going to need us. We need to light our houses up green tonight. We need to ring our bells at 10 a.m. tomorrow morning. These are five families in communities that are going to be grieving," the governor stated. "These are five Kentuckians taken from us by this virus and let’s make sure that we remember that they are more than simply an age and a county.”
At least 2,649 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, provided an update on the coronavirus in children and discussed an advisory issued by the department about Pediatric Multisymptom Inflammatory Syndrome (PMIS), a syndrome that is causing serious health problems for some young people. The guidance includes a summary of key points about the syndrome, possible symptoms and reporting directions.
PMIS is a rare illness being seen in some children who have been infected with COVID-19. About a month after a coronavirus infection, children and teenagers with PMIS develop fever accompanied by abdominal pain and, often, swollen hands, feet and lymph nodes.
Beshear and Stack have spoken about two cases involving young Kentuckians who were being treated for complications after contracting COVID-19. A 10-year-old who previously was in dire condition is no longer using a ventilator, and a 16-year-old who was being monitored has been sent home to recuperate.
Stack said the Kentucky Pediatric COVID-19 Hotline (800-722-5725) staffed by Norton Children’s Hospital is prepared to answer questions from both parents and clinicians about PMIS.
Stack said the Bowling Green area is experiencing the second highest rate of positive cases. He said he was on a call with local and state health leaders Wednesday where they discussed starting to send medical student volunteers to the area to assist.
“We are providing additional support to them,” Stack said. “And we will continue our dialogue and discussions with them to try to help them. I just want to emphasize: The disease is still out there. This is not the common cold; this is a bad actor. When it sets up in a community and starts to take hold, hospitals can get overrun.”
The governor when discussing test results, he said there were more than 70 new positive cases in Warren County.
“What we’re seeing in Warren County is what many think is our future,” the governor said. “Getting this in control, plateaued overall in the state and having to monitor the state as a whole but then having hot spots that can start growing and then can grow very significantly. Our hearts are with the residents of Warren County.”
Wednesday marked the next step in the reopening of the state’s health care sector. The Cabinet for Health and Family Services issued directives governing the opening of hospitals and other health care facilities. Beginning Wednesday, hospitals and care facilities could begin doing non-emergency surgeries and procedures at 50% of their pre-COVID-19-era patient volume. Facilities will determine their own patient capacities starting May 27, as long as progress continues.
Beshear announced the appointment of Cookie Crews as commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Corrections. Crews is a 36-year veteran of Corrections, having served at the helm of four prisons and the agency’s Health Services Division the past eight years.
“I’m proud to announce Cookie Crews as our new commissioner of the Department of Corrections,” the governor said. “It’s a challenging time in Frankfort and in our corrections system for so many reasons. She’s demonstrated leadership, dedication and knowledge of the department.”
Beshear said in partnership with Kroger, new testing locations would open in Richmond, Mayfield, Louisville and Hartford next week. Information on how to register at more than 70 sites throughout the commonwealth can be found at kycovid19.ky.gov
