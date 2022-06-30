The Kentucky Democratic Party (KDP) is calling out Joe Bilby, a candidate for Franklin Circuit Court Judge and lead legal counsel for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA), for not resigning his post after filing his candidacy and for missing work while campaigning.

The department is led by Agricultural Commissioner and Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles.

Joe Bilby

Joe Bilby

In a Tuesday press release, Kentucky Democrats said that according to time sheets obtained through an open record request, Bilby has worked 23 full days between Nov. 19, the day Bilby filed paperwork to run and May 27. 

The statement went on to point out that according to policies set by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and his predecessor, Matt Bevin, that state appointees are required to resign their posts while running for office. 

“Ryan Quarles and Joe Bilby continue to demonstrate to Kentuckians why they shouldn’t be trusted in their current jobs and why they’re clearly unfit for a promotion," KDP Chair Colmon Elridge said in the release. "Even Matt Bevin knew better than to pay political appointees large salaries while they run for office. It stinks, it’s unethical and it’s fiscally irresponsible.”

In a phone interview with The State Journal, Bilby said in response to the KDP's claims that state employees are permitted to use vacation days however they want. 

When asked about assertions that he should resign his post, Bilby said that according to state ethics officials, he is not required to give up his job while campaigning.

"Last October I asked the Executive Branch Ethics Committee for guidance," he said. "Their executive director said that the law does not require me to resign from my job to run as a candidate for this non-partisan office and like other state employees I am allowed to use accrued comp time."

KDA Chief of Staff Keith Rogers concurred with Bilby on the matter. 

"State workers are allowed to use their vacation and accrued comp time as they wish. In this case, Joe Bilby is following the rules and using his own time to run for a non-partisan office," said Rogers in an email to The State Journal.

When reached for comment, Bilby's opponent, incumbent Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd, was unavailable.

His Volunteer Spokesperson Diana Taylor also declined to comment on the matter except to say that Shepherd works full time and campaigns in his spare time.

"We can only speak for how he conducts himself," she stated.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription