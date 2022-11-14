Kentucky students are invited to enter the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s (KDA) annual Poster and Essay Contest.

The theme of the 2023 contest is “Kentucky Agriculture is Everywhere,” encouraging contestants to illustrate in words or pictures how agriculture impacts their everyday world.

