Speaking in front of a Kentucky General Assembly task force on July 22, representatives of the Kentucky Distiller's Association (KDA) laid out reasons why they believed the commonwealth's property tax on distilled spirits is bad for Kentucky bourbon and bad for the Kentucky economy.
Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, who co-chairs the task force along with Rep. Chad McCoy, R-Bardstown, noted the importance of making sure individual counties, particularly county schools, would not be adversely affected by the loss of tax revenue if spirits taxes were repealed.
“We have no agenda or preconceived notions,” Stivers said during the hearing. “We want to make sure that this is fully vetted to see if there is something that can be done to help the industry continue to grow, but we don’t want to shoot ourselves in the foot and damage our local school systems, our local taxing entities, and our local county governments.”
According to a KDA report that listed how much individual localities stood to lose in the event of a tax repeal, Franklin County would lose $2,371,056, with more than $751,000 of that coming out of the school system.
Nolan and Mazurak showed the committee the successes within the industry over the last decade. They noted that Kentucky distillers are currently in the middle of a $5.2 billion building boom with $3.3 million more projected over the next five years despite being the highest taxed industry in the commonwealth.
They went on to say that despite Kentucky's 95% stranglehold on the current bourbon market, other states are starting to become stiff competition in whiskey production and sales. They are chipping away at the commonwealth's lead by passing legislation and taxes that attract businesses looking to set up a distillery.
"Kentucky can't afford to lose its distilling dominance," Nolan stated. "We'll lose jobs, capital investment, tourism, tax revenue, including the local tax revenue, the barrel tax we are talking about today on with this tax force. We don't want to lose this industry in Kentucky."
The solutions offered by the KDA include:
Make the barrel tax refundable or eliminate it, "while preserving local revenues."
Reduce distilling's overall tax burden to keep it competitive with other states.
Remove regulatory obstacles that restrict growth and allow for Kentucky to compete with other states.
This is the second time that the task force has met to discuss the future of property tax on distilled spirits.
During the inaugural meeting on June 24, the task force discussed similar issues as it pertained to taxation and its effect on the industry and overall Kentucky economy.
The task force is scheduled to meet again on Aug. 26 for more presentations on the matter. On Dec. 1 the committee will send a report on its findings to the Legislative Research Committee, which will then assign the matter to the appropriate committee.
