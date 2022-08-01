Speaking in front of a Kentucky General Assembly task force on July 22, representatives of the Kentucky Distiller's Association (KDA) laid out reasons why they believed the commonwealth's property tax on distilled spirits is bad for Kentucky bourbon and bad for the Kentucky economy. 

Over the course of a 50-slide presentation to members of the Bourbon Barrel Taxation Task Force, KDA Director of Governmental and Regulatory Affairs Jack Mazurak and KDA lobbyist Chris Nolan went over how Kentucky tax law, particularly the ad valorem tax on barrels aging in warehouses, is stifling growth of the bourbon industry as it competes with other distilleries out of state. 

Screen Shot 2022-08-02 at 12.53.08 AM.png

Senate President Sen. Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, and Rep. Chad McCoy, R-Bardstown, during the July 22 meeting of the Bourbon Barrel Taxation Task Force. 
Download PDF 220722 Loss of Revenue by County Barrl TF.pdf
A spread sheet published by the Kentucky Distiller's Association showing how much Kentucky counties stand to lose in tax revenue if taxes on distilled spirits are repealed.

