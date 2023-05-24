Chris Lokits, with Louisville Metro EMS, rings the bell as names of fallen EMS personnel are read during the Kentucky EMS Memorial Service on Wednesday at Juniper Hill Park. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Austin Renolds, with Frankfort Fire and EMS, and John Barnott with Lexington Fire and EMS salute, during the Kentucky EMS Memorial Service on Wednesday at Juniper Hill Park. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Thirty-eight names of fallen EMS personnel, including three more names added to the list on Wednesday, will be on the EMS memorial that will be built adjacent to the Kentucky Firefighter Memorial at Juniper Hill Park. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
The Kentucky EMS Memorial Foundation held its annual Kentucky EMS Memorial Service on Wednesday at the Kentucky Firefighter Memorial site at Juniper Hill Park. A Kentucky EMS Memorial will be built adjacent to the firefighter memorial.
The foundation was established to honor the memory of EMS personnel across the state who have lost their lives in the line-of-duty.
“It’s important that we remember and honor those in EMS who have given the ultimate sacrifice," foundation chair Dan Durham said in a press release. "We also want their families to know we will never forget them.”
During the service a wreath was laid in honor of the fallen EMS personnel and the 38 names engraved on the memorial were read with the ringing of a bell after each name. Afterward, three names that will be added to the memorial were read. They are Patricia Ann Castle, Ernest Rudder and Bryant Woodard.
Frankfort Fire and EMS personnel participated in the program.
For more information, contact the Kentucky EMS Memorial Foundation at 11400 Decimal Drive #1002, Louisville, KY 40299; call 502-585-2282; or email kyemsmemorial@gmail.com. Follow the foundation on Facebook at Kentucky EMS Memorial.
