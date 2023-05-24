052423_EMSMemorial_hb_web-7.jpg

Chris Lokits, with Louisville Metro EMS, rings the bell as names of fallen EMS personnel are read during the Kentucky EMS Memorial Service on Wednesday at Juniper Hill Park. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

The Kentucky EMS Memorial Foundation held its annual Kentucky EMS Memorial Service on Wednesday at the Kentucky Firefighter Memorial site at Juniper Hill Park. A Kentucky EMS Memorial will be built adjacent to the firefighter memorial.

The foundation was established to honor the memory of EMS personnel across the state who have lost their lives in the line-of-duty.

052423_EMSMemorial_hb_web-5.jpg

Austin Renolds, with Frankfort Fire and EMS, and John Barnott with Lexington Fire and EMS salute, during the Kentucky EMS Memorial Service on Wednesday at Juniper Hill Park. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
052423_EMSMemorial_hb_web-1.jpg

The Color Guard stands at attention during the Kentucky EMS Memorial Service Wednesday at Juniper Hill Park. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
052423_EMSMemorial_hb_web-2.jpg

The Kentucky EMS Memorial Foundation held its annual Kentucky EMS Memorial Service on Wednesday at the Kentucky Firefighter Memorial site at Juniper Hill Park. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
052423_EMSMemorial_hb_web-3.jpg

Fire and EMS personnel bow their heads in prayer during the Kentucky EMS Memorial Service on Wednesday at Juniper Hill Park. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
052423_EMSMemorial_hb_web-4.jpg

Lexington Fire Department Battalion Chief Maria Roberts plays the bagpipes during the Kentucky EMS Memorial Service on Wednesday at Juniper Hill Park. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
052423_EMSMemorial_hb_web-6.jpg

Attendees stand with their hands over the hearts during the National Anthem at the Kentucky EMS Memorial Service on Wednesday at Juniper Hill Park. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
052423_EMSMemorial_hb_web-8.jpg

Thirty-eight names of fallen EMS personnel, including three more names added to the list on Wednesday, will be on the EMS memorial that will be built adjacent to the Kentucky Firefighter Memorial at Juniper Hill Park. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription