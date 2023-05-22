The Kentucky EMS Memorial Foundation will hold their Annual Kentucky EMS Memorial Service on Wednesday at Juniper Hill Park.

The service will honor Kentucky EMS personnel who have lost their lives in the line-of-duty. The service will be held at the Kentucky Firefighter Memorial site, adjacent to where a planned Kentucky EMS Memorial will be built in the future.

