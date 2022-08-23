Kentucky Farm Bureau is proud to host the 58th Annual Country Ham Breakfast and Auction on Thursday at 7:30 a.m. The event will be held at the Kentucky Exposition Center during the Kentucky State Fair.

A premier event featuring the charitable auction of the Kentucky State Fair Grand Champion Country Ham, the ham breakfast showcases the best of Kentucky agriculture. The breakfast also gives farm families and other attendees the opportunity to hear from elected officials and KFB leadership. Auction proceeds benefit the winner’s Kentucky charity of choice.

