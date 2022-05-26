The Kentucky Flea Market Memorial Day Spectacular features 500 booths packed with deals on antiques, jewelry, toys, clothing, household goods, food, collectibles, one-of-a-kind items and more.

Times of operation will be Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The flea market will be held in the West Wing at the Kentucky Exposition Center and is free and open to the public. There is a parking fee of $10 per vehicle, $20 for a bus, but market-goers will receive $5 cash back with any purchase.

For more information, go to www.stewartpromotions.com/louisville.asp.

