University of Kentucky football kicks off this weekend on Saturday at 7 p.m. against Miami University (Ohio). The game will not be on traditional cable, however FPB Cable customers who receive SEC Network as part of their cable package will be able to stream the game on SEC Network+, available through the ESPN App.
SECN+ is a dedicated streaming channel developed by ESPN and the Southeastern Conference to serve fans of the SEC. In order to access the game, customers will need three things:
• An active FPB Classic Cable subscription
• A valid myFPB account
• The ESPN app installed on whichever device they will be watching the game
Here are the steps you need to complete to view the game online:
• If you do not have a myFPB account, you will need to register for one prior to the game. Go to https://my.fpb.cc and follow the prompts to register for your myFPB account. You will need a copy of your FPB bill to complete this registration. If customers need any assistance signing up for a myFPB account, please call 502-352-4372 or email contact@fewpb.com.
• Download the ESPN app or go to www.espn.com/watch. The ESPN App is available on: iOS, Android, Chromecast, FireTV, Apple TV, Roku, PS4/5, Xbox One
• Before the game starts, open the ESPN app and try to watch live content.
• You will be prompted to choose your provider.
• Choose Frankfort Plant Board as your TV provider.
• Log in with your myFPB login and password.
• You will now be able to watch any ESPN network (ESPN, ESPN2, SEC Network, ACC Network, etc.) on the ESPN app that you receive as part of your cable package.
If you are an FPB cable customer, you do not need to subscribe to ESPN+ in order to watch the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.