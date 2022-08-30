University of Kentucky football kicks off this weekend on Saturday at 7 p.m. against Miami University (Ohio). The game will not be on traditional cable, however FPB Cable customers who receive SEC Network as part of their cable package will be able to stream the game on SEC Network+, available through the ESPN App.

UK logo

SECN+ is a dedicated streaming channel developed by ESPN and the Southeastern Conference to serve fans of the SEC. In order to access the game, customers will need three things: 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription