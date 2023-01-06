Some big changes are being made at 313 St. Clair St. as Kentucky Gentlemen Cigar Company teams up with the founder of another downtown stalwart, Trifecta BBQ to open Cap City Cigar Bar.

Tony Bryant, who is in the process of selling his barbecue restaurant across the street, said that the idea to join forces with the proprietors of Kentucky Gentlemen, the Mobley family, came up about six months ago when he decided to get out of the restaurant business. 

cap city cigar.jpg

Cap City Cigar Bar is downtown Frankfort's newest establishment that will occupy the same space as Kentucky Gentlemen Cigar Company. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

