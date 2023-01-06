Some big changes are being made at 313 St. Clair St. as Kentucky Gentlemen Cigar Company teams up with the founder of another downtown stalwart, Trifecta BBQ to open Cap City Cigar Bar.
Tony Bryant, who is in the process of selling his barbecue restaurant across the street, said that the idea to join forces with the proprietors of Kentucky Gentlemen, the Mobley family, came up about six months ago when he decided to get out of the restaurant business.
"The Kentucky Gentlemen Cigar Company, they do a majority of their stuff not out on the main floor," Bryant said referring to the production and sale of hand-rolled cigars. "We thought we could really make use of the space that you've got here."
Bryant noted that the surplus of square-footage combined with rumblings in the community that there might be a market for an upscale cigar bar in Frankfort.
With that, Bryant and Cody Mobley got to work turning what had been primarily a tobacco retail space into a full service bourbon bar complete with lounge chairs, televisions and a pool table.
Once the bar obtains its liquor license, which Bryant said will be very soon, Cap City will also expand its selection on cigars to other well known brands.
"The humidor features exclusively Kentucky Gentlemen Cigar Company brands, but over in the gift shop area we will offer other mainstream brands," he mentioned. "But Cap City will buy a majority of its cigars from Kentucky Gentleman."
The hours for the new bar will be from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesdays to Thursdays and noon to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
For barbecue fans upset that Bryant is selling his restaurant, fear not.
"I found somebody who was interested in continuing that brand and expanding on it," he stated. "I initially opened Trifecta to have something for my kids to fall back on, but they told me that that wasn't really their thing, but after seven years you don't want to just throw it all away. So when the buyer told me she was interested in carrying on the brand, I jumped at the opportunity."
