March 4 was the final printed Saturday edition of the Louisville Courier-Journal. Readers will still be able to get news on Saturday but just from the newspaper's website.

042820_Newspapers_Boileau.jpg

Under Kentucky Press Association Bylaws, daily newspapers are defined as those publishing four or more issues per week. Prior to the pandemic hitting in March 2020, 21 newspapers were considered dailies by that definition.

Today, there are 12 and none of the 12 print seven days a week. Some have a Friday/Saturday or a Saturday/Sunday weekend type edition. But as far as seven days go, none print every day.

The State Journal sends out a daily digital newsletter and has two print editions per week on Wednesdays and Saturday/Sunday.

Only one of the nine that were dailies prior to the pandemic. The Glasgow Daily Times was shuttered in the spring of 2021 by CNHI. The others are still publishing but only once to three times per week.

