The latest County Health Rankings report for Kentucky shows little change in the top and bottom quarters of the standings, with most of the bigger shifts among counties in the middle.
The rankings measure health outcomes, gauged by life expectancy and measures of quality of life and health factors, such as access to physicians and areas to exercise, tobacco use, children living in poverty, violent crime, long commutes and other environmental factors. The report is issued by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
Because the shifts in rankings for most counties are so small that they are statistically insignificant, the researchers have placed counties in four groups of 30 counties each, called quartiles. The rankings are meant to be viewed more as a general categorization of a county's health status, rather than making specific comparisons with counties that are relatively close in the rankings.
The report's website has a snapshot of data for each county that includes county-level data for each of the measures.
In health outcomes, 17 of the 120 counties moved up at least 10 notches since last year, and another 14 moved down at least 10. In health factors, 13 counties improved, and 10 — including Franklin County — dropped at least 10 notches.
In 2019 Franklin ranked 44th in health outcomes. This year it placed 55th — putting Franklin County squarely in the second quartile.
The bottom quartile for both health outcomes and factors continues to be made up almost entirely of Appalachian counties. The only exception for health outcomes is Fulton County, a poor county in the Mississippi River Delta at the state's western tip. The exceptions for health factors are Fulton County and Grayson County, in west-central Kentucky.
Oldham and Boone, two of Kentucky's wealthiest counties, continue to be the top two in health outcomes, as they have been since 2011. No. 3, Spencer County, has ranked either third or fourth since 2016. Woodford County ranked fourth this year, moving up from the 14th spot in last year's rankings and Fayette County ranked fifth, moving up from 10th.
Oldham and Boone are also the top two counties in health factors, and have been since 2015. They have been in the top five since 2011. Woodford, Campbell and Scott are ranked third, fourth and fifth, respectively, for the second year in a row.
Franklin County remained in the top quartile for a second straight year in health factors — jumping two spots from 27th in 2019 to 25th in 2020.
Breathitt, Owsley and Perry counties, in that order, hold the bottom three spots for health outcomes again this year, followed by Clay and Floyd. All are in the East Kentucky Coalfield. The bottom five counties for health factors are Clay, Owsley, Wolfe, Breathitt and McCreary, all in the coalfield.
Henry County was the only county to move at least 10 spots into the top quartile for health factors, moving up 11 notches into 27th. No county shifted by 10 or more spots into the bottom quartile for health factors.
Owen County saw the biggest drop in health factors, falling 26 spots, to 60th from last year's 34th spot. It moved down four spots for outcomes, to 39th.
The report challenges Kentucky counties to take this data and turn it into action, and offers resources to do that on the "Take Action To Improve Health" section of its website. The report says it "illustrates what we currently know when it comes to what is keeping people healthy or making them sick and shows what we can do to create healthier places to live, learn, work and play."
Kentucky Health News is an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.
